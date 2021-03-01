Oprah Interview: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Talk Royal Split, Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive intimate 90-minute interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.
Scheduled to air on March 7, the former Royals will speak openly with the former talk show host in a candid conversation. Markle will address what it was like transitioning into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and how she handles her day-to-day life under the public eye, CBS said in a statement, according to People.
“I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits,” Winfrey said in a preview of the interview. She later asks Markle, “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”
Harry also joins the conversation to speak about the couple’s move to the United States and how they plan to fulfill their hopes and dreams as their family expands.
In another clip, the Duke of Sussex talks about his late mother, Princess Diana, as he tells Winfrey about the public scrutiny she often dealt with.
"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," said Harry.
“You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he said before mentioning that it has been “unbelievably tough” for him and his wife.
On Feb. 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry would not be returning to their royal roles.
“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” a statement said, according to Deadline. “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”
Watch the preview of Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airing on Sunday, March 7 on CBS at 8/7c:
(Photo by CBS/YouTube)
