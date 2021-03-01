Oprah Interview: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Talk Royal Split, Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive intimate 90-minute interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

Scheduled to air on March 7, the former Royals will speak openly with the former talk show host in a candid conversation. Markle will address what it was like transitioning into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and how she handles her day-to-day life under the public eye, CBS said in a statement, according to People.

“I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits,” Winfrey said in a preview of the interview. She later asks Markle, “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”

Harry also joins the conversation to speak about the couple’s move to the United States and how they plan to fulfill their hopes and dreams as their family expands.

