Lori Harvey Responds To Ex-Boyfriend Future’s Diss

Lori Harvey decided to keep it classy in her response to her ex-boyfriend Future’s diss toward her.

The 37-year-old connected with Detroit, Michigan rapper 42 Dugg for the track “Maybach.” On the song, Future takes jabs at his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” Future raps during his verse, even repeating the line again a few bars later.

During her interview with Bustle, Harvey explains why she didn’t extend a response to Future.

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” Harvey says. Just maintain my position of, I know who I am, I know what’s going on,” she said. “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. So I think that would probably be what they get from me, because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”

RELATED: Lori Harvey Dishes On Her Pandemic Style, Which Resulted In A Successful Fashion Collab With Naked Wardrobe [Exclusive]

Harvey and Future were first connected back in 2018, but their romance was cut short last August. Since their public split, both have entered new romantic connections. Harvey is dating 33-year-old actor Michael B. Jordan, while Future is involved with 23-year-old rapper Dess Dior.

Although both have gone their separate ways, it appears that Future hasn’t let some energy go from their past relationship. Harvey is only focused on her current endeavors and relationship. While being in the public eye, she maintains the balance of public sharing and privacy with Jordan.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’”