Wendy Williams And Gary Owen Spotted At Dinner In NYC After Divorce Drama

Following a very public divorce, Gary Owen was seen having dinner with Wendy Williams.

The 46-year-old comedian and talk show host Williams, 56, were having dinner at the reopening of Scotto’s in New York City on Thursday (June 10). Insiders tell Radar Online that the two celebs were in a booth and having a good time.

The dating rumors were first sparked by Owen’s flirtatious appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier on Thursday. This caused a reaction on Instagram from the comedian’s ex-wife, Kenya Duke.

“I was shocked you spent most of your time talking about me, the divorce, son and daughter. If the streets are that good then why waste that opportunity and not talk about upcoming projects?,” Duke said, adding, “Maybe finding out what the host likes to do? She was obviously interested.”

On March 19, Duke filed for divorce on March 19, in Los Angeles County Supreme Court, with no clarity on why the 46-year-old opted for divorce. Weeks prior to the divorce, Owen previewed The Gary Owens Show, with Kenya in the preview, as she set out to buy, flip and sell a property.

During episode 37 of his self-titled podcast, Owen and Duke discussed their long-term marriage and the goal for the unforeseeable future.

“Cause we gon’ still be married,” Duke said, followed by Owen saying, “we’re still together.”

The couple were married for 18 years and have three kids together. Duke called Owen a “deadbeat” after saying he hasn’t seen his daughter in six and a half months and his son in over 4 months.

“You are not a good guy, so cut it out and get a shirt that says DEADbEAT,” Duke added. “I will let you get back to living your best life...lying, clout chasing, side chicks, and looking for a Black celebrity friend group.”