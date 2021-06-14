Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Spotted Out With Girlfriend And Daughter

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter was reportedly seen out with his girlfriend Sharina Hudson and their daughter amid news that the talk show host has been “dating” comedian Gary Owen.

According to Radar Online, Hunter and Hudson were on a family outing in Florida. Additionally, The Sun obtained photos of the trio walking in their neighborhood earlier this month. The 48-year-old is seen carrying his 2-year-old daughter Journey alongside his girlfriend, 36, as they get into an SUV.

Radar Online reports that Hunter is raising his daughter in Coral Springs, hundreds of miles away from where he once lived with Williams in Livingston, New Jersey.

Gary Owen is fielding his own dose of divorce drama as he was spotted out with Williams having dinner in New York City. It caused an extensive reaction from Owen’s ex-wife Kenya Duke, who took to her Instagram account with a five page statement.

Kevin Hunter finalized his divorce with Wendy Williams in January, 2020. In August of that year, the former couple sold their home for $1.4 million after it sat on the market for several months. Per their divorce settlement, they agreed to split the profits from the sale 50/50.