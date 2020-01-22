Wendy Williams’ Divorce To Kevin Hunter Is Official

According to TMZ, after nearly 22 years of marriage, Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have officially split.

The former couple filed for divorce in April 2019, not long after it was learned that Hunter’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson was having a baby.

Williams moved out of their New Jersey home shortly after she filed for divorce and put the property up for sale.

Even after beginning divorce proceedings, Williams and Hunter were reportedly still working together on the set of The Wendy Williams Show until he left permanently.

Williams and Hunter first met in 1994 and married three years later. They share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who is 19.