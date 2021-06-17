5 Ways Will Smith And Kevin Hart Show Us What It Means To Be A Great Dad

Written by Quinci LeGardye

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are known for being devoted dads both on and off the screen. They have publicly spoken about raising their children, and their Instagram feeds are filled with family photos, including selfies of their kids throughout their childhoods. This Father’s Day, they’re taking over Red Table Talk in a special Father’s Day episode. In the episode, Smith and Hart talk about the lessons they’ve learned while raising their kids as Black fathers. The funny and emotional conversation will be a deep dive into the parenting journeys fans have followed on Instagram, covering everything from embarrassing moments and co-parenting with ex-wives to personal revelations and confessions. To find out how Will and Kevin are super dads, tune into the latest episode, Red Table Talk, available on Father’s Day, June 20 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET, streaming on Facebook Watch here. Check out this exclusive clip from Sunday's show where Will explains to Kevin how he had to give his sons a raw reality check in surviving the mean streets of Pumpkin.

Until then, we decided to showcase even more ways Will Smith and Kevin Hart have publicly expressed their love and support for their children. Here are five of their best Black dad moments. 1. They spend quality time with their families. Even though they’re both Hollywood power players, Hart and Smith prioritize spending time with their families. Back in 2018, Smith took his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his kids Trey, 28; Jaden, 22; and Willow, 20, on a yacht vacation for quality time. He even posted a vlog of the vacation on his YouTube channel. RELATED: Kevin Hart Shares Why He Talks To Kids About His Scandals

Hart also takes time out of his schedule to create memories with his family. At the beginning of June, Hart posted an Instagram post of himself and his wife, Eniko Parrish, in Budapest with his kids Heaven, 16; Hendrix, 13; Kenzo, 3; and Kaori, 8 months.

2. They’re not afraid to let loose with their kids. It’s no secret that Hart and Smith are naturally funny, and their social media feeds are full of cute moments where they bond with their children through laughter. And we get to experience some of those, like when they celebrate the holidays with their families.



3. They’ve both taken inspiration from their own lives while playing fathers on screen. Smith has worked alongside his son Jaden on different projects, including when they both appeared in the 2006 film “The Pursuit of Happyness.” During an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Smith said that acting with Jaden helped him during the movie since he could relate directly to his character’s concerns about being a good father.

Hart’s new Netflix film “Fatherhood” (debuting on June 18) features him playing a single father raising his daughter after his wife unexpectedly dies. Hart told Essence that he was reminded of his kids while filming some scenes, including one where he’s combing his character’s daughter’s hair. “I definitely struggled trying to do my little girl Heaven’s head. There were times when I was left with the responsibility, and I just didn’t know what to do. Her hat collection is amazing.”

4. They co-parent their kids with their ex-wives. Both Smith and Hart have children with their ex-wives, and they both have made efforts to co-parent their kids after their respective divorces. Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino told Fox News that she and Smith were more successful working together as parents raising their son, Trey than they were as a couple. Smith and Zampino are friends to this day.

Kevin and his current wife, Eniko, and ex-wife Torrei Hart, have done the work to Heaven and Hendrix's best interests first. In a 2015 Instagram post, Kevin said, "it's important that my kids see their mother & father HAPPY because we both deserve to be."

5. They encourage their children’s dreams. Smith has spoken about encouraging Jaden and Willow’s career aspirations during their childhoods. Now that they’re grown, he regularly promotes their accomplishments on social media, from Willow’s viral Red Table Talk moments to Jaden’s acting roles and philanthropic efforts.

Hart's kids are still young and figuring things out, but he has already talked about their futures. Hart told USA Today in 2019 that his oldest daughter Heaven, 16, wants to go into comedy. "My daughter wants to actually follow in my footsteps and be a comedic actress," he said. "She's looking forward to that time when she's out of school and done being a kid, where she can embrace it."



