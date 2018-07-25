See How The Smiths' Family Vacation Single-Handedly Won All Travel Goals

Although Will Smith just recently began his Instagram in December 2017, we'd be the first to admit his page is our fave!

From the inspirational videos he shares with his 19 million followers to the candid moments showing how he's living his best life, we cannot get enough of his warm wit and care-free vibes.

Speaking of care-free, if you haven't seen the recent videos from the Smiths' family vacation, then you're missing out on some of the greatest moments on IG today. 

Keep scrolling to see how Will, Jada, Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith, single-handedly won #familyvacationgoals with their recent excursion.

After working for months, Will decided to spend quality time with his wife and children by setting sail on a yacht. What a perfect selfie with his only daughter to start the fun! 

Me & My Bean catching up. I’ve been away working for MONTHS!

Vacaying with a splash, the family went scuba diving among the jellyfish, and we can't help but think Will is an expert. Is there anything he can't do?

In efforts to get more followers, Will insists Jada and his family look good for the 'gram. Jada's response: "Delete that Instagram, it's taking over your life," was priceless! 

#QualityTime

In response to the video above, where Jada felt her husband had her "look’n all crazy," the 46-year-old mother posted this “counter programming."

Our favorite highlight of the vacay? The moment they hiked an active volcano and Will experienced a "volcano fart."

We're just wondering, where is their travel show? Just saying.

Written by Tweety Eltiou

(Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association )

