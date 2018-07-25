See How The Smiths' Family Vacation Single-Handedly Won All Travel Goals

Although Will Smith just recently began his Instagram in December 2017, we'd be the first to admit his page is our fave!

From the inspirational videos he shares with his 19 million followers to the candid moments showing how he's living his best life, we cannot get enough of his warm wit and care-free vibes.

Speaking of care-free, if you haven't seen the recent videos from the Smiths' family vacation, then you're missing out on some of the greatest moments on IG today.

Keep scrolling to see how Will, Jada, Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith, single-handedly won #familyvacationgoals with their recent excursion.