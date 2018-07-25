See How The Smiths' Family Vacation Single-Handedly Won All Travel Goals

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Although Will Smith just recently began his Instagram in December 2017, we'd be the first to admit his page is our fave!
From the inspirational videos he shares with his 19 million followers to the candid moments showing how he's living his best life, we cannot get enough of his warm wit and care-free vibes.
Speaking of care-free, if you haven't seen the recent videos from the Smiths' family vacation, then you're missing out on some of the greatest moments on IG today.
Keep scrolling to see how Will, Jada, Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith, single-handedly won #familyvacationgoals with their recent excursion.
After working for months, Will decided to spend quality time with his wife and children by setting sail on a yacht. What a perfect selfie with his only daughter to start the fun!
Vacaying with a splash, the family went scuba diving among the jellyfish, and we can't help but think Will is an expert. Is there anything he can't do?
In efforts to get more followers, Will insists Jada and his family look good for the 'gram. Jada's response: "Delete that Instagram, it's taking over your life," was priceless!
In response to the video above, where Jada felt her husband had her "look’n all crazy," the 46-year-old mother posted this “counter programming."
Our favorite highlight of the vacay? The moment they hiked an active volcano and Will experienced a "volcano fart."
We're just wondering, where is their travel show? Just saying.
(Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association )
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS