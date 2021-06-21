‘DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Awards Edition’ Aftershow Will Feature Ashanti, Ja Rule, Nelly, Akon, Kelis, Fabolous And More

Culture’s biggest night will keep rocking, even after the BET Awards 2021 end. DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition will air immediately after the awards on Sunday, June 27 at 11:30 ET/PT, with appearances by the hottest Hip Hop & R&B artists of the 2000s. In this latest edition of his acclaimed series, DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to Ashanti, Ja Rule, Nelly, Akon, Kelis, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Sean Paul, and over a dozen other surprise guests.

This is the first time Cassidy has revealed the names of several of the artists who will appear on Pass the Mic is, prior to air, confirming the news to BET.

“This edition of Pass The Mic will be the greatest party of all time and will celebrate the greatest party records ever made,” Cassidy said. “The artists I've united for this special have inspired, transformed, and defined the culture for the last two decades. The records I've assembled rocked the dance floor then, and they rock the dance floor now. I am so honored to be passing the mic to so many icons in one night, culture’s biggest night!”

DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition is the third installment of BET and DJ Cassidy’s partnership to produce six specials throughout 2021. DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: The BET After Party followed the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27th, and DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: Mother’s Day Edition aired on May 9th.

Each Pass the Mic, Cassidy invites music legends to virtually join his DJ set as he spins from his living room, and each guest sings along to their classic records before passing the mic to the next artist. Cassidy’s series has featured 175 artists so far, including Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, En Vogue, TLC, SWV, LL Cool J, Run DMC, Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, Salt ‘N Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Missy Elliot, and so many others.

Pass the Mic is executive produced by Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), JCE’s Dionne Harmon, music industry mogul Steve Rifkind, and DJ Cassidy.