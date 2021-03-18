BET And DJ Cassidy Announce Deal To Produce All-New ‘DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic’ Specials Throughout 2021

Today, BET announced that DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking, virtual series “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic” returns to television for six new specials this year. The first installment of the specials, “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: The BET After Party,” premieres Saturday, March 27, following the 52nd “NAACP Image Awards.”
“BET is excited to expand our relationship with DJ Cassidy and continue to unite people through music across our platforms,” said Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, Connie Orlando. “We look forward to creating a one-of-a-kind experience with ‘Pass The Mic’ that connects generations and combines musical genres. We hope that these specials continue to uplift and entertain viewers, bringing together our favorite musical heroes in a unique way.”
“When I created ‘Pass The Mic’ last spring in my living room, I simply wanted to connect people through music and never imagined I would soon be producing it for television on BET,” said DJ Cassidy. I grew up watching my musical heroes on ‘Video Soul’ and ‘Rap City,’ shows that defined the deejay I became. I am truly honored to collaborate with visionaries like Connie Orlando, Jesse Collins, and Steve Rifkind and partner with BET to elevate ‘Pass The Mic’ to an even higher plane of inspiration and celebration.”
DJ Cassidy and BET have transformed how we experience music through “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic” television specials. From his turntables in his living room, Cassidy connects virtually and intimately with legendary R&B and Hip-Hop icons, as they sing along seamlessly to their classic records, each “passing the mic” to the next. The result is an emotionally uplifting, technologically innovative musical experience.
This announcement comes on the heels of last year’s highly-rated and viral “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: Soul Train Edition.” During the special, DJ Cassidy “passed the mic” to more than a dozen of his legendary musical heroes including Chaka Khan, Jody Watley, Deniece Williams, Morris Day and The Time, George Clinton, Sheila E, Ready For The World, Shannon, Lisa Lisa, Cameo, Evelyn Champagne King, Alicia Myers, and El Debarge. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic” specials have now featured more than one hundred legendary superstars including Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Kool & The Gang, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, En Vogue, LL Cool, Run DMC, Public Enemy, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Salt ‘N Pepa, and countless others.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), JCE’s Dionne Harmon, music industry mogul Steve Rifkind, and DJ Cassidy will Executive Produce “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic” specials on BET.
Courtesy of BET
