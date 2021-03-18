BET And DJ Cassidy Announce Deal To Produce All-New ‘DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic’ Specials Throughout 2021

Today, BET announced that DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking, virtual series “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic” returns to television for six new specials this year. The first installment of the specials, “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: The BET After Party,” premieres Saturday, March 27, following the 52nd “NAACP Image Awards.”

“BET is excited to expand our relationship with DJ Cassidy and continue to unite people through music across our platforms,” said Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, Connie Orlando. “We look forward to creating a one-of-a-kind experience with ‘Pass The Mic’ that connects generations and combines musical genres. We hope that these specials continue to uplift and entertain viewers, bringing together our favorite musical heroes in a unique way.”

“When I created ‘Pass The Mic’ last spring in my living room, I simply wanted to connect people through music and never imagined I would soon be producing it for television on BET,” said DJ Cassidy. I grew up watching my musical heroes on ‘Video Soul’ and ‘Rap City,’ shows that defined the deejay I became. I am truly honored to collaborate with visionaries like Connie Orlando, Jesse Collins, and Steve Rifkind and partner with BET to elevate ‘Pass The Mic’ to an even higher plane of inspiration and celebration.”