Tyler Perry Celebrates ‘Sistas’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett

Crystal Renee Hayslett has blown up as Fatima on Tyler Perry’s Sistas. However, no one is more proud than Mr. Perry himself, who celebrated her before she was about to talk the BET Awards red carpet.

Perry wrote on Instagram, “She worked in my wardrobe department. She was my stylist for many years. She never told me that she wanted to act or even that she could act. She had secretly auditioned a couple times, but since I never saw them, she assumed that I didn’t think she had what it takes (...she never told me either).”



He continued, “After I created Sistas, she reluctantly asked if she could audition for a small role. So I said I’ll write a character for you, but you better kill it. And she KILLED IT! Fatima was born! I’m so damn proud of you @luvcrystalrenee. I’m crying happy tears for you as I wait to see you on stage tonight at the #BETAwards with all my other incredible ladies of Sistas, Ruthless, and All The Queen's Men!! All these women make me so damn proud!! I love y’all.”



See the post below:

