WATCH: Yandy Smith And Yung Baby Tate Join ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ In New Trailer

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is entering its tenth season, and Yandy Smith and Yung Baby Tate are on board.

It looks like Smith, who has been the center of the Love & Hip Hop: New York franchise, will join her husband Mendeecees Harris in Atlanta; the couple will also jet set to Dubai to renew their vows.

The new trailer released on Wednesday (June 30) teases drama amongst the new stars and other cast members, a social justice trip to Louisville, and more.

RELATED: Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce

Cast members Rasheeda and her husband Kirk Frost appear to be facing family and financial struggles, and Bambi and Erica Mena are both pregnant for a second time and having relationship issues with their husbands, Lil Scrappy and Safaree.

The new season premieres Monday (July 5).

Watch the trailer below: