Safaree Samuels Welcomes Baby No.2 With Estranged Wife Erica Mena

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ second child has been born amid their divorce.
On Monday (June 28), the 39-year-old shared the news of his newborn son with his estranged wife.
“MR Straittt Jr is here!!” he captioned his photo. Strait is a reference to the rapper’s latest album which was released in 2020.
Heading to his IG story, Samuels posted another photo of his son and captioned the post saying “Another me… That’s all the world need.”
The Love & Hip Hop couple called it quits after less than two years of marriage.
People reports that on Friday (May 21), Mena, 33, filed for divorce from Samuels, according to Georgia’s Fayette County Superior Court documents. According to Page Six, based on court documents, their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation,” according to Mena.
She is asking for joint legal custody and final decision-making authority, and is requesting physical custody of her daughter, Safire on both temporary and permanent bases, Entertainment Tonight reports.
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
