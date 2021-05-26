Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are reportedly calling it quits after fewer than two years of marriage.

People reports that on Friday (May 21) Mena, 33, filed for divorce from Samuels 39, according to documents from Georgia’s Fayette County Superior Court. Court documents reportedly obtained by Page Six stated that their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation,” according to Mena.

She is asking for joint legal custody and final decision-making authority, and is requesting physical custody of her daughter Safire onv both temporary and permanent bases, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Mena has also asked her estranged husband for sole use of their home in Georgia, to pay her legal fees, and for child support, TMZ notes.

In October 2019, the reality tv stars secretly wed and share a 15-month-old daughter, Safire. Mena announced in a now-deleted Instagram post on May 3 that she is currently pregnant with their second child.