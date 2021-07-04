Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen Cannon

Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott on Saturday (July 3) announced the birth of their baby boy.

The child, named Zen and the seventh for the TV personality, was born on June 23rd.

Scott posted an adorable black-and-white photo of herself and the baby on Instagram on July 3.

RELATED: BET BUZZ: Seeing Double! Nick Cannon, Sean Combs, And Other Celebrities Who Are Proud Parents Of Twins

The birth comes after Cannon confirmed on Father’s Day the expected arrival of his seventh child. Scott was also spotted with Cannon on Instagram Stories celebrating their new boy, according to Yahoo! News. The confirmation came shortly after the Wild ‘N Out host announced he was expecting twin sons (Zion and Zillion) with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

With twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey and son and daughter Golden and Powerful with Brittany Bell –– the three children born this year maked Cannon the father of seven.

RELATED: Happy Father’s Day — Again! Nick Cannon Confirms Seventh Child Is On The Way

Congratulations to Cannon and his growing family!