Happy Father’s Day — Again! Nick Cannon Confirms Seventh Child Is On The Way

Written by Nigel Roberts

Nick Cannon confirmed on Father’s Day (June 20) that he’s expecting a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott, People reported. The couple appeared in a photo posted on Scott’s Instagram Story. It shows a shirtless Cannon holding her baby bump. "Celebrating you today," she wrote to Cannon, Their son will be Cannon’s fourth baby in a year and his seventh child.

This news comes on the heels of the recent birth of his twin sons. On June 14, the Masked Singer host and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their newborns, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, into the world.



Cannon also shares another set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 9, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the dad to his 3-year-old son Golden and his daughter Powerful Queen, 6 months, who he shares with Brittany Bell. RELATED: Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Believe In Marriage Congratulations to Cannon and Scott!