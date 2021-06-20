Trending:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Director Nick Cannon arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Happy Father’s Day — Again! Nick Cannon Confirms Seventh Child Is On The Way

This will be his fourth baby in one year.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Nick Cannon confirmed on Father’s Day (June 20) that he’s expecting a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott, People reported.

The couple appeared in a photo posted on Scott’s Instagram Story. It shows a shirtless Cannon holding her baby bump.

"Celebrating you today," she wrote to Cannon,

Their son will be Cannon’s fourth baby in a year and his seventh child.

This news comes on the heels of the recent birth of his twin sons.

On June 14, the Masked Singer host and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their newborns, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, into the world.
 

Cannon also shares another set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 9, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the dad to his 3-year-old son Golden and his daughter Powerful Queen, 6 months, who he shares with Brittany Bell.

Congratulations to Cannon and Scott!

(Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

