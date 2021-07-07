Shaunie O’Neal’s New Boyfriend Is A Pastor

Basketball Wives executive producer Shaunie O’Neal is introducing her new boyfriend to the world.

On Tuesday (July 6), she took to her Instagram to honor Pastor Keion Henderson in a big way for his 40th birthday. The post features photos and videos of their time together, alongside a lengthy caption.

O’Neal claims Henderson, a pastor with the Lighthouse Church in Houston, has become her “safe place.” She writes, “Happy Birthday to my best friend and partner in life, Keion. Today many will celebrate you for the impact that you have made in their lives, the love you’ve shown to perfect strangers, and the comfort you’ve provided sharing the word of God. Today I celebrate you because as our friendship has blossomed, you’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgement.”

She added: “You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally. During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you. Thank you for being my friend first, yet being intentional with my time and heart. Happiest Birthday to the man that has made me The Happiest Girl In The World! 🙌🏽❤️.”