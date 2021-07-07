‘America’s Got Talent': 9-Year-Old Singer, Victory Brinker, Receives First Group Golden Buzzer

On the latest episode of America’s Got Talent, the team of esteemed judges pressed the coveted Golden Buzzer to one deserving act.

When 9-year-old Victory Brinker took the stage, she told the celebrity panel of judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum) that she was “ex-nervous,” which meant to her that she was excited and nervous at the same time. And what is to come next from the Pennsylvania native was surprising to everyone. The petite singer belted out the Italian operatic number “Juliet’s Waltz” from Romeo et Juliette.

“I was not expecting that. You’re angelic. I loved it,” Mandel said.

Followed by Vergara’s reaction, “You are a star. You have a powerful voice.”

But Simon Cowell came with the greatest news of the evening, “We’re not going to give you a yes today. We’re going to do something we’ve never done on the show before,” Simon Cowell said in response to her performance. “We’re going to give you something special.”

After counting to five, all the judges and host Terry Crews slammed their hands down on the Golden Buzzer, surprising Victory with confetti, bringing the talented singer to tears.

During this season of AGT, the Golden Buzzer has only been used five times, and Brinker is the first contestant to receive a five-person Golden Buzzer.

Watch Victory’s opera performance and reaction to the Golden Buzzer below: