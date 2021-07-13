Cedric the Entertainer To Host Emmy Awards Ceremony

Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the upcoming 73rd prime-time Emmys on Sept. 19. A limited live audience of guests and nominees will gather at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.
“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in an official statement, the Television Academy and CBS announced on Monday (July 12).
Cedric also shared the news in a video on Instagram.
“WORD!!!! Your looking at the Host of the 2021 Emmys,” he captioned his post. “This about to be [fire].
The Neighborhood actor and producer has a slew of hosting credits for syndicated television, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Cedric’s Barber Battle, ComicView, It’s Worth What? and more. And when it comes to award shows, this isn’t his first; Cedric has hosted the 4th annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards back in 2014, the Soul Train Awards in 2012 and 2011, the American Music Awards in 2005, and more.
Nominees will be announced virtually on Tuesday (July 13) at 8:30 AM PT on a live stream on Emmys.com.
Tune in to the 73rd prime-time Emmys on Sunday (Sept. 19) only on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
