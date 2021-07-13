Cedric the Entertainer To Host Emmy Awards Ceremony

Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the upcoming 73rd prime-time Emmys on Sept. 19. A limited live audience of guests and nominees will gather at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in an official statement, the Television Academy and CBS announced on Monday (July 12).

Cedric also shared the news in a video on Instagram.

“WORD!!!! Your looking at the Host of the 2021 Emmys,” he captioned his post. “This about to be [fire].