Khloé Kardashian's Family Reportedly Wants Her to 'Move On' From Tristan Thompson

Now that it seems that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split up again, her family reportedly feels that she should "move on with someone who treats her better."

The Good American designer, 37, and the Boston Celtics player, 30, share their 3-year-old daughter True and have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016.

"They have a complicated relationship. Khloé would love for them to be together," the source tells PEOPLE. "She wants to have a romantic relationship with Tristan and not only be co-parents."

The source also added that this is why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum continues to return to the relationship. "Tristan has a way to make her feel the most special. She loves that feeling. Whenever they are broken up, it's been very hard for Khloe to move on. She has yet to date someone else."

Continuing to say that “Her family thinks Tristan's behavior is very childish and unfair to Khloé. They would love for her to move on with someone who treats her better. They also understand why it's so hard for her.”

In other Kardashian news, Thompson recently had some words for Lamar Odom, Khloé’s ex-husband, after commented on her bikini photo that she shared on Instagram.

The reality star posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit standing underneath an outdoor shower, to which Odom, who was formerly married to Khloé, wrote “Hottie” in the comment section. Thompson, who seemed bothered by the comment, soon replied to the retired NBA star’s compliment with “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Thompson’s jab at Odom is in reference to his nearly-fatal 2015 overdose, which happened while he was still married to Khloé Kardashian.

