Tristan Thompson Posts His Love For Khloé Kardashian After Alleged Breakup

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly ended their relationship after another alleged cheating accusation. However, the NBA player pledged his love for the reality star over the weekend.

Khloé’s birthday was on June 27, and Thompson posted a note on IG to celebrate it and express his love, “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.

He continued, “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”