Tristan Thompson Posts His Love For Khloé Kardashian After Alleged Breakup

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly ended their relationship after another alleged cheating accusation. However, the NBA player pledged his love for the reality star over the weekend.
Khloé’s birthday was on June 27, and Thompson posted a note on IG to celebrate it and express his love, “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.
He continued, “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”
TMZ reports that a source close to the couple revealed they called things off a few weeks ago, which is a short time after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the NBA baller.
At the time, Thompson denied Chase’s claims and threatened to sue her but didn’t go through with it.
The timing of the news leak about the couple’s split comes on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was spotted entering a room with three women at a party on Friday night and then leaving a half an hour later looking “disheveled.”
This latest news comes shortly after Khloé said she’s still friends with Tristan on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, part 2, which aired on Sunday (June 20). She said they became closer to Tristan while they co-parented during the coronavirus pandemic but revealed they were not together during season 20 of KUWTK.
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )
