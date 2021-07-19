Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lons, Passes Away

Frankie Lons , the mother of R&B singer Keyshia Cole, has reportedly passed away. The details of her death are not known but she allegedly passed away on her birthday. Her daughter Elite Nicole confirmed the news on Instagram.

Cole's ex-husband and former NBA player Daniel "Booby" Gibson took to Instagram to provide some words of reflection upon hearing the news of his former mother-in-law's death.

Lons has beens struggling with addiction for years. She checked into a rehab facility in February 2020.

Lons became a household name after appearing in Cole’s first reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is in 2006. She starred in a spin-off with her daughter, and Cole’s sister, Neffe Pugh called Frankie & Neffe. The series ended in October 2009.

A BET Spokesperson issued the following statement on the news of Lons passing:

"We were saddened to hear the news of our BET family Frankie Lons’ passing. Our viewers first got to meet and know her in "Keyshia Cole: All In" as Keyshia Cole's birth mother and in multiple other unscripted projects, including "Keyshia Cole: My New Life" and "Frankie & Neffe." Viewers also go to see first-hand Frankie's trials and tribulations as she battled addiction and as she tried to mend her relationship with her daughters. Frankie was a resilient woman, mom, and friend with so much to offer and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keyshia, Neffe, and the family during this difficult time."