Keyshia Cole Is Retiring From Music

Keyshia Cole has announced she is retiring from music. She shared the news on March 17 on Twitter, writing simply, “I’m retiring.”
When asked why, Cole said it was because of her children. She stressed she was serious, adding, “I’m not lying … Y’all always think I’m being hacked.”
Oakland-born Keyshia Cole’s poignant songs about relationship trials and tribulations have made the 39-year-old one of the most beloved R&B singers of her generation. In 2005, her breakthrough single “Love” charted in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Cole’s warm, soulful voice pours out like a mighty river. By 2006, her hit BET television series, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, helped make her a household name.
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
