Keyshia Cole’s Brother Reveals The Only Item Late Mother Frankie Lons Left Him

R&B singer Keyshia Cole has remained silent since the sudden passing of her mother Frankie Lons on what was her 61st and final birthday on Sunday (July 18). Her brother, rapper Sammy Ghostt, however, spoke to TMZ speculating that Lons died as a result of a drug overdose at her home in Oakland, CA and now he’s sharing details about the only physical item their mother left behind.

Ghosttt took to his Instagram on Tuesday (July 20) sharing a photo of his late mother’s California Identification Card.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson Honors Frankie Lons In An Emotional Instagram Post

“My mothers last thing I can remember her bye,” he captioned the post. “She didnt own much wouldnt let me buy her things, she was a simple woman.”

He added, “#ripfrankie love you.”