Keyshia Cole’s Brother Reveals The Only Item Late Mother Frankie Lons Left Him

R&B singer Keyshia Cole has remained silent since the sudden passing of her mother Frankie Lons on what was her 61st and final birthday on Sunday (July 18). Her brother, rapper Sammy Ghostt, however, spoke to TMZ speculating that Lons died as a result of a drug overdose at her home in Oakland, CA and now he’s sharing details about the only physical item their mother left behind.
Ghosttt took to his Instagram on Tuesday (July 20) sharing a photo of his late mother’s California Identification Card.
“My mothers last thing I can remember her bye,” he captioned the post. “She didnt own much wouldnt let me buy her things, she was a simple woman.”
He added, “#ripfrankie love you.”
Her daughter Elite Nicole also confirmed the news of her mothers passing on her Instagram story.
Lons became a household name after appearing in Cole’s first reality series on BET called Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is in 2006. She starred in a spin-off with her daughter, and Cole’s sister, Neffe Pugh, also on BET called Frankie & Neffe. The series ended in October 2009.
A BET Spokesperson issued the following statement on the news of Lons passing:
"We were saddened to hear the news of our BET family Frankie Lons’ passing. Our viewers first got to meet and know her in "Keyshia Cole: All In" as Keyshia Cole's birth mother and in multiple other unscripted projects, including "Keyshia Cole: My New Life" and "Frankie & Neffe." Viewers also go to see first-hand Frankie's trials and tribulations as she battled addiction and as she tried to mend her relationship with her daughters. Frankie was a resilient woman, mom, and friend with so much to offer and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keyshia, Neffe, and the family during this difficult time."
(Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
