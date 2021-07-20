Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson Honors Frankie Lons In An Emotional Instagram Post

Gibson, who was married to Cole from 2011 to 2017, wrote about Lons, “i love u forever. from day 1 you showed me love.. i mean after you roasted my big ass shoes lol it wasn’t never a day we saw each other we weren’t laughing bout sum’n. thankful i got to share some real time wit someone real as you.. legends never die & you deflee that in my eyes.”

Frankie Lons passed away on July 18, which was her 61st birthday.

The details of her death are not known.

Lons had struggled with addiction for years. She checked into a rehab facility in February 2020.

Lons became a household name after appearing in Cole’s first reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is in 2006. She starred in a spin-off with her daughter, and Cole’s sister, Neffe Pugh called Frankie & Neffe. The series ended in October 2009.

A BET Spokesperson issued the following statement on the news of Lons passing:

"We were saddened to hear the news of our BET family Frankie Lons’ passing. Our viewers first got to meet and know her in 'Keyshia Cole: All In' as Keyshia Cole's birth mother and in multiple other unscripted projects, including 'Keyshia Cole: My New Life' and 'Frankie & Neffe.' Viewers also go to see first-hand Frankie's trials and tribulations as she battled addiction and as she tried to mend her relationship with her daughters. Frankie was a resilient woman, mom, and friend with so much to offer and will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keyshia, Neffe, and the family during this difficult time."