Kevin Hart On Turning Down Offer To Go To Space

It’s not the right time just yet for comedian Kevin Hart to fly to space.

During his latest episode on his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart, the 42-year-old shared that he was offered to fly to space but ultimately turned down the offer, People reports.

“I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience," he told his co-hosts, The Plastic Cup Boyz. "They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it. It was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team, and then you're looking at a 60- to 90-minute trip."

While he opted for going into detail on how much money he would have been paid for the trip he ultimately declined the offer because of the risks that are often associated with space travel.

"I said, 'I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success?' And that's my reason. That number is too close,” he explained.

On Tuesday (July 20) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 57, took his own flight to space lasting 10 minutes and 10 seconds, according to Reuters.