Michael Blackson Proposes To Girlfriend During Breakfast Club Interview

Comedian Michael Blackson is settling down with his new fiancee Miss Rada.

The Coming 2 America actor surprised his then-girlfriend Rada with a proposal during an interview on The Breakfast Club Thursday (July 22). Towards the end of his interview, Blackson invited Rada into the studio to meet everyone.

As shown in this video, when Rada came in, Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God told her “He said he gonna marry you…he said he wanna get married, Rada!”

Rada directed her reply to Blackson, saying, “You told me that the other day! You going back on it now?”

Blackson surprised Rada and the hosts by grabbing an engagement ring from his bag and getting down on one knee on the spot. He asked, “Rada I love you. Will you marry me?”

Rada exclaimed, holding back tears as she said, “Yes! Bye side b-tches, yes!”

When Charlamagne asked Blackson how he planned the surprise, and when he decided to propose, Blackson said, “Just her loyalty. I never had a woman that’s this loyal to me.”

Blackson also posted an Instagram announcement of the engagement, with a caption that emphasized Rada’s loyalty. “Ladies men look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you thru stay loyal to your man because we are fuck ups but we will eventually do the right thing. Nothing good come easy so trust in God and what’s meant to happen will happen. I’m blessed to have Rada by my side, she’s the definition of a great woman.”