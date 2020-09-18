Ayesha Curry Gives A Tour Of The Sprawling Curry Family Home

The Food Network host and her NBA star husband Stephen Curry have certainly created a family oasis that is nothing short of stunning!

Ayesha Curry recently welcomed Domino Magazine into her Bay Area home to show off her amazing decor.

With a line of cookware and cotton bedding, a wine business with her sister-in-law Sydel Curry , two shows on the Food Network— T he Seasoned Life and The Full Plate ( set to air this month)— and three adolescent children, where does she find the time?

The lifestyle maven took on the decorating task solo, which was pretty impressive due to the many tasks that she has on her plate— literally.

The busy 31-year-old mom from Ontario opted for a very neutral color palette that is both hypnotizing and fascinating all at the same time. Each room looks like a black and white photo with only a few pops of color to remind us that it is not a photography edit.

“I think people get afraid of being mundane, but there’s so much texture. You can create something beautiful that calms the spirit,” Ayesha shares with Domino.

“I have to make sure it’s authentically me and not serving a purpose of vanity,” she explains. “In the first issue of Sweet July, there’s an intro to me and my family, because there are a lot of people who don’t know who I am or what I stand for.”

FYI: Sweet July is Curry’s lifestyle magazine that launched in April 2020.

“I wanted to incorporate vintage pieces into the house,” says Curry, who added architectural seating in the family’s kitchen.

