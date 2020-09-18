Ayesha Curry Gives A Tour Of The Sprawling Curry Family Home

Ayesha Curry Gives A Tour Of The Sprawling Curry Family Home

Take a look inside massive mansion she decorated by herself!

Ayesha Curry recently welcomed Domino Magazine into her Bay Area home to show off her amazing decor. 

The Food Network host and her NBA star husband Stephen Curry have certainly created a family oasis that is nothing short of stunning!

At home this summer in the time of COVID—and in the process of crafting the stories in our Fall Style Issue—we’ve been talking about the importance of action and how we each can use our platforms to better shape our world. We’ve thought a lot about what style at home means in this moment. We want to empower our community not just to feel, but to do. I’m proud of the stories, people, and purpose in this issue and inspired by how our cover star @ayeshacurry is using her media platform to advocate and support female business owners of color and make an impact in her local Bay Area Community and on the national stage. She and Stephen created @eatlearnplay committed to fighting child hunger and promoting an active lifestyle and education. Change starts at home and we ask that you hold us at Domino to account for being bold, pushing boundaries, and telling important stories. This represents a crucial moment of change for all of us and, along with the many other amazing people in the issue, we hope you’ll join us. With the stories we tell and the spaces we create, we turn emotions into action. - @jrommperez Editor in Chief Reserve your issue link in our bio. Photography by @douglasfriedman Produced by @kateberryberry Styled by @sue_choi Words by @smashfizzle Design Direction by @rachellasserre

The lifestyle maven took on the decorating task solo, which was pretty impressive due to the many tasks that she has on her plate— literally. 

With a line of cookware and cotton bedding, a wine business with her sister-in-law Sydel Curry, two shows on the Food Network— The Seasoned Life and The Full Plate (set to air this month)— and three adolescent children, where does she find the time?

Introducing our Fall cover star @ayeshacurry and the beyond stylish Bay Area home she shares with her husband @stephencurry30 and three adorable children. Balancing life and work like a pro, Ayesha is a passionate mother, author, and entrepreneur who is using her personal platform to lift others up and take action, while inspiring her community to do the same. She shows us that authentic style and change starts at home, with how you live and, most importantly, by what you do. Their home is a study in contrasts, a neutral palette layered with cozy textures and materials. She designed the space herself for family living, layering a livable mix of young designers like a striking striped table by @fortstandard and graphic furniture by our Summer Issue cover star @kellywearstler. Check out the full story in our Fall Style Issue, on stands now. Photographed by @douglasfriedman, produced by @kateberryberry, interview by @smashfizzle. Videography by @quinnebaggo produced by @meganwestdesign

The busy 31-year-old mom from Ontario opted for a very neutral color palette that is both hypnotizing and fascinating all at the same time. Each room looks like a black and white photo with only a few pops of color to remind us that it is not a photography edit.

“I think people get afraid of being mundane, but there’s so much texture. You can create something beautiful that calms the spirit,” Ayesha shares with Domino

“I have to make sure it’s authentically me and not serving a purpose of vanity,” she explains. “In the first issue of Sweet July, there’s an intro to me and my family, because there are a lot of people who don’t know who I am or what I stand for.” 

FYI: Sweet July is Curry’s lifestyle magazine that launched in April 2020.

“I wanted to incorporate vintage pieces into the house,” says Curry, who added architectural seating in the family’s kitchen.

