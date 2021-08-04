Diddy Says He Is Starting A Record Label For R&B Artists

Sean “Love” Combs, aka Diddy, is making his way back into the music industry.

In the September issue of Vanity Fair, the Bad Boy founder shared his plans to start a new record label exclusively for R&B artists.

“I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture,” the 51-year-old mogul.

Although, according to Billboard, Bad Boy Entertainment has had "a trail of unhappy, messy or downright tragic artist relationships and breakups," Diddy says that he wants to do things differently. This time around, he will not be signing artists. Instead, he plans to do a 50/50 partnership with "pure transparency."

