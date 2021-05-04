Trending:

Diddy Legally Changes His Middle Name To ‘Love’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The media mogul's full government name is now Sean Love Combs.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Sean “Diddy” Combs has a new official government name and has the driver’s license to prove it. On Monday (May 3) the multi-hyphenate media mogul shared a photo of his new Florida state-issued license that revealed he will now be known as Sean Love Combs. 

“Look what I just got in the mail today,” he captioned his Instagram post, which also showed his new signature. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

In 2017, Diddy announced on Twitter that he wanted to change his name to Love aka Brother Love because he saw a shift in the way he carried himself daily. 

“I’m just not who I am before,” he shared in the video. “I’m something different. So, my new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

