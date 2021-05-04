Diddy Legally Changes His Middle Name To ‘Love’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has a new official government name and has the driver’s license to prove it. On Monday (May 3) the multi-hyphenate media mogul shared a photo of his new Florida state-issued license that revealed he will now be known as Sean Love Combs.

“Look what I just got in the mail today,” he captioned his Instagram post, which also showed his new signature. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”