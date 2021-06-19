Diddy Launches Program For Aspiring Entertainment Executives

Diddy has reportedly signed with a talent agency to launch a virtual development program and resume database for aspiring entertainment executives from underrepresented communities.

According to Variety, he joined forces with WME, a leading entertainment and media company, to create “The Excellence Program,” which is scheduled to debut on July 12. The six-week program is free for eligible students interested in entertainment, marketing, fashion or music and will include sessions that cover touring, performing, professional development, entertainment business and storytelling that will be taught by an array of experienced and well-known people within the entertainment industry.

“Beginning my career as an intern changed my life, so it’s been a lifelong dream to give the next generation of entrepreneurs and executives access to the best in entertainment, marketing, music and fashion,” Diddy told the entertainment news outlet about his newest program. “Partnering with Endeavor creates a pipeline to opportunities that allow future leaders to not only succeed, but thrive in these highly competitive industries.”

Celebrity instructors are scheduled to include Joey Bada$$, Cari Champion, Victor Cruz, Bill Duffy, Desiree Gruber, Terrence Jenkins, Reggie Love, Marshawn Lynch, French Montana, Guy Oseary, Rajon Rondo, Lindsey Vonn, Gus Wenner and Jeff Burroughs, the report notes.

Executives from Amazon Studios, Amazon Web Services, MSG Entertainment, Revolt Media, Combs Enterprises, WME, Endeavor Content and IMG Models will also lead courses, Variety reports.

Diddy is slated to kickstart the program with “Igniting the Excellence in You.” At the conclusion of it, top participants will be considered for internships in the contributing companies and be entered into a “resume book” that will be shared across the industry in an effort to flush the hiring process with an array of diverse candidates.