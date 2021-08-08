Obamas Host Low Key, Lit Birthday Bash

A veritable string of celebrities pulled up to Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday.

The party, hosted Saturday (August 7) at the Obama’s mansion, was scaled back considerably amid concerns about the rapidly spreading Coronavirus Delta variant. But numerous celebrities still made the “family and close friends” cut, according to the Boston Herald.

RELATED: Details Emerge About Former President Barack Obama’s Big 60th Birthday Bash

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Stephen Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen were among those who made their way to the island, the Boston Globe reports.

Questlove curated the party’s food selection with a non-meat menu including “Spam Musubi” made with plant-based faux-beef, faux-pork, and plant-based eggs and Cheesesteak Eggrolls, the Boston Herald writes.

Former talk show host Oprah Winfrey and film director Ava Duvernay were among a number of stars who declined their invitations due to the spread of the Delta variant, the report notes. The Obamas hired a doctor to serve as “COVID coordinator.” All attendees had to submit negative test results within a certain window for the largely outdoors gathering, the New York Post writes.

RELATED: The Obamas Send Condolences To Biz Markie’s Wife Tara Davis

Despite some setbacks, the Obamas and their guests reportedly had a ball, dancing the night away. An aerial shot of their venue featured two massive tents, a temporary dance floor, and chairs scattered across the 30-acre property, the Boston Herald reports.