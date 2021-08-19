Jennifer Hudson Defends Movie ‘Cats’

Jennifer Hudson is currently getting rave reviews for her role as Aretha Franklin in the Queen of Soul’s biopic. However, in 2019, she appeared in the box office bomb Cats, which was based on the iconic Broadway show, but the movie was slammed by critics. Hudson is now addressing the backlash to the film.

In an interview with Total Film, Hudson said about critics slamming the movie, which included Jason Derulo and Idris Elba, “I think it was a bit overwhelming. It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood. I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of.”

Hudson played Grizabella the Glamour Cat.

The role also inspired her to buy two cats, “They are the best thing I’ve ever had. I love them so much.”

See Jennifer Hudson’s performance in Cats below: