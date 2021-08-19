Joshua Jackson Slams ‘Racist and Misogynist’ Trolling After He Revealed Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed To Him

Joshua Jackson condemned social media trolls who posted "racist and misogynist" comments about his wife Jodie Turner-Smith, after he revealed that she initially proposed to him.
In an interview published on Tuesday (Aug. 17) with Refinery29, the 43-year-old actor shared details about the proposal.
"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to give context to this story," the "Dawson's Creek" alum said. "So I accidentally threw my wife under the bus because that story was told quickly and it didn't give the full context and holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist."
A social media firestorm erupted after Jackson appeared last month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and mentioned that Turner-Smith proposed to him first before their 2019 nuptials.
RELATED: Joshua Jackson Reveals The Unexpected Story Behind His Engagement To Jodie Turner-Smith
"So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic. And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn't say in that interview was there was a caveat," Jackson told Refinery29.
The actor explained that he wanted to do things the "old school" way.
"She has a biological father and a stepdad, who's the man who raised her. [I said], 'You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.' And then, 'I would like the opportunity to re-propose to you and do it the old-fashioned way down on bended knee.' So, that's actually how the story ended up," he stated
RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Have Welcomed Their First Child
Jackson clarified that there were two proposals.
"And also for anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f**k up. Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram," he continued.
All the hate was an eye-opener for him.
"That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly," Jackson said.
He added: "The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking. And it has been a necessary but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific. It is not okay. We have a long way to go."
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
TRENDING IN CELEBS
COMMENTS