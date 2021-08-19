Joshua Jackson Slams ‘Racist and Misogynist’ Trolling After He Revealed Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed To Him

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to give context to this story," the "Dawson's Creek" alum said. "So I accidentally threw my wife under the bus because that story was told quickly and it didn't give the full context and holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist."

In an interview published on Tuesday (Aug. 17) with Refinery29 , the 43-year-old actor shared details about the proposal.

Joshua Jackson condemned social media trolls who posted "racist and misogynist" comments about his wife Jodie Turner-Smith , after he revealed that she initially proposed to him.

A social media firestorm erupted after Jackson appeared last month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and mentioned that Turner-Smith proposed to him first before their 2019 nuptials.

"So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic. And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn't say in that interview was there was a caveat," Jackson told Refinery29.

The actor explained that he wanted to do things the "old school" way.

"She has a biological father and a stepdad, who's the man who raised her. [I said], 'You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.' And then, 'I would like the opportunity to re-propose to you and do it the old-fashioned way down on bended knee.' So, that's actually how the story ended up," he stated

Jackson clarified that there were two proposals.

"And also for anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f**k up. Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram," he continued.

All the hate was an eye-opener for him.

"That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly," Jackson said.

He added: "The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking. And it has been a necessary but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific. It is not okay. We have a long way to go."