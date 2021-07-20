Joshua Jackson Reveals The Unexpected Story Behind His Engagement To Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson recently revealed that it was Jodie Turner-Smith who popped the question.

While appearing on a July 19 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actor said she proposed in December of 2018, “She asked me. Yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”

He revealed there was a “lead up to it” but he didn’t know Turner-Smith, 34, would propose.

“But she was quite adamant, and she was right,” he said while looking at his ring. “This is the best choice I’ve ever made.”

Watch the clip below:

