Iggy Azalea Sets The Record Straight About A Rumored Romance With Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea quashed rumors circulating on social media about a budding romance with Tristan Thompson. She denied even knowing the NBA star.

The "Black Widow" rapper set the record straight on Sunday (Aug. 22) in a tweet about the "fake news."

"Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I've literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y'all are really that bored?!?!" she wrote.