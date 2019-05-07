Tristan Thompson

Born in Canada, Tristan Trevor James Thompson moved to New Jersey when he was in high school and was a stand-out athlete, earning recoginition as a McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic All-American player. He was drafted by The University of Texas at Austin in 2010, where he played for one season before entering the 2011 NBA draft. Thompson was drafted by the The Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, nabbing a championship ring with the Cavs in 2016.

In December 2016, Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig gave birth to his first child, a son, followed by news that the NBA star was dating Khloe Kardashian. After months of speculation, Khloe confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. The pregnancy was plagued by rumors of Tristan cheating up until Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan reportedly called it quits in February 2018 after news broke that the NBA forward allegedly cheated on the Kardashian with her younger sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

