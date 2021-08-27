‘Bridgerton’’s Regé-Jean Page Still Top Favorite For The Next James Bond

While fans are still heartbroken that Regé-Jean Page will not return in the upcoming season of Bridgerton on Netflix, it appears that the actor is still the number one pick to be the next James Bond.

The current James Bond, Daniel Craig, is reportedly stepping away from the role after the next 007 movie No Time to Die releases this fall, the film has been delayed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are talking about Regé, but Bond producers are not making any decisions until after ‘No Time to Die’ is released. They are focusing on Daniel Craig’s big finale,” a source reportedly tells Page Six.

Other actors in the running for the role are Henry Cavill and George MacKay.

In June, Page addressed the rumors of him becoming the next James Bond in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It gets clicks. It’s got nothing to do with me — nothing to do with anything that has happened in any rooms or any meetings. It’s literally just a thing for people to talk about. So it’s flattering, but it’s just a game.”

No Time To Die will be released in the UK on Sept. 30 and the US on Oct. 8.