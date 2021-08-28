Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Takes An Unexpected Turn Following Album Release Event

Kimye may not be a wrap just yet.

TMZ reports that just days after Kim Kardashian showed up in a bridal ensemble for Kanye West’s Chicago Donda streaming event, the pair are looking to “rebuild” their relationship.

Sources close to the estranged couple say they are “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.” While the divorce is still on the table, Kim may potentially withdraw her petition, according to TMZ.

TMZ’s sources also note that there are many areas of disagreement that have to be worked out.

Sources also claim ‘Ye and Kim want what’s best for their kids, who were all in attendance at all three Donda events. The former couple were seen chatting at the Chicago show.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19. She also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

On April 9, West responded to the petition and agreed to joint and legal physical custody of his children. Still, he asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support and attorney’s fees to either party. The couple have a combined $2.1 billion on the line, according to Forbes.