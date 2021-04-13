Kanye West Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Petition

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, on Feb. 19. Now the rapper and entrepreneur has officially responded to his estranged wife's divorce petition.

According to ET Online, Kardashian’s divorce filing asks for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago 3, and Psalm 1. The outlet notes that the former couple do not plan to contest their prenup and a property settlement agreement is currently in the works.

On Friday (April 9) West responded to the petition and agreed to joint and legal physical custody of his children. Still, he asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support and attorney’s fees to Kardashian or West.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

“The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits,” ET reports. “Their children are their number one priority, and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper began dating in April 2012. At the time, Kardashian was still legally married to Kris Humphries, from whom she split after only 72 days of marriage. Her divorce was finalized in June 2013. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas before they divorced in 2004.

This was Kanye's first marriage.