Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Legendary Reggae Artist, Dead At 85

Reggae icon Lee “Scratch” Perry died Sunday (Aug. 29) at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, the Jamaica Observer reported. He was 85 years old. Perry, who worked with reggae giant Bob Marley, is credited with pioneering dub, which impacted a range of music genres.

Lee came into prominence in the late 1960s as a producer of “cutting-edge music by revolutionary artists,” the newspaper said. He was nominated five times for a Grammy, winning the coveted award in 2002 for the Best Reggae Album, Jamaican E.T. RELATED: OPINION: The History Of Reggae Music Is A Bigger Part Of Black History Than You Know Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness sent his condolences to Perry’s family, friends, and fans, as he paid tribute to the musician’s accomplishments.

Beastie Boys’ Mike D was among those who honored Perry for his influence on their music. “We are truly grateful to have been inspired by, worked with and collaborated with this true legend. Let us all listen to his deep catalog in tribute,” his message read in part.

Questlove wrote, “Pure Innovation. Pure Imagination. This Man Was Plug Ins long before you studio cats today can simply press one button and instantly created sound chaos.”