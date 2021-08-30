Van Jones Addresses Rumors He’s Dating Kim Kardashian

For years, word on the street has been that Van Jones was dating Kim Kardashian. It’s unknown how these rumors started but the 52-year-old is now shutting them down.

Jones told Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club on Saturday, Aug. 28, “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”

He also added, “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

In June, Kardashian, 40, addressed the reports.

According to Insider, she told Andy Cohen, “Van texted me and was like, 'this rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you.’”

In February, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West. Jones split from his wife Jana Carter in 2019, after fourteen years of marriage.

Kardashian has been working in an apprenticeship at Jones’ nonprofit, Dream Corps, for the last four years.