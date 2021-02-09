Van Jones Reportedly Felt ‘Ambushed’ on ‘The View’

Political commentator Van Jones’s February 5 appearance on The View went viral for all the wrong reasons after co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro grilled him about appearing to flip flop on President Trump. Jones allegedly felt “ambushed” by the questioning.

According to Page Six, a TV source said, “He felt like they were rude, and he was completely blindsided by how they questioned him. He was not happy about how the interview went. It was unprofessional.”

Another source claims Jones complained to producers. The source said, “He told them, ‘I didn’t expect to be ambushed.’”

Jones appeared on the talk show to discuss a documentary he executive produced with Meghan McCain called The Reunited States.

In one of the viral moments, Hostin cooly began,”Van, you do spend a lot of time threading the middle and trying to unite people. But there are those who accuse you of being a political opportunist—a chameleon, so to speak—who provided racial cover for former, disgraced, twice impeached President Trump.”

She then quoted Jones praising Trump several times, including saying he has done “good stuff”’ for the Black community

Hostin continued, “Yet just recently you cried on CNN when Joe Biden was elected the 46th president, and you said it’s easier to be a parent now, character matters now, truth matters. You even mentioned George Floyd and said a lot of people felt they couldn’t breathe. People in the Black community don’t trust you anymore. What is your response?”

Jones, 52, stammered and eventually said, “I don’t think that’s true.” He then listed his bipartisan accomplishments.

Later in the show, former Republican Ana Navarro had questions. She reminded Jones of how Jared Kushner, who Jones has been seen being chummy with on multiple occasions, allegedly tried to get them fired from CNN: “All of a sudden, you show up working with nepotism Barbie and nepotism Ken”—referencing Kushner and Ivanka Trump—“and showing up in pictures with Eric Trump and Candace Owens. So I think there are people who wonder, and I’m one of them, how did that evolution happen?”

Navarro continued, “How did you go from being this very principled critic of the Trump administration as I was to all of a sudden, being in the White House celebrating with them?”

Again, Jones tried to focus on his legislative priorities but avoided directly answering her questions.

Navarro continued, “But you took smiling pictures with Candace Owens.”

The extreme right wing personality has said many offensive things over the years, including stating that white supremacy is “not a problem” and making vile comments about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Navarro added, “Do you not regret that? Do you not see that’s giving her legitimacy? You don’t regret taking smiling pictures with Candace Owens? How does that help the issue?”

The show had to go to a break before Van Jones could respond.

Jones initially responded to the fiery episode by retweeting people supporting him, and then, on Feb. 7 he tweeted, “I was there to promote a film … about people listening across the lines of difference,” he wrote.

“Ironically, the need for the film was made more apparent by some of the co-hosts.”

Page Six also claims an insider said Jones knew he would be questioned about his perceived flip flopping.

A spokesperson for The View told the outlet, “This is nonsense. None of the producers heard from Van after his appearance. He more than held his own, and clearly you have to be ready for anything when you come to ‘The View.’”

Watch the exchange below: