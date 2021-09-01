Kat Graham Unveils New Identity “Toro Gato”, Explains Meaning

“I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth,” Toro Gato explained. “As our artist, I want to explore that with this Toro Gato project.

The "SWIM" singer added, “I actually bury myself in one of these films. So this is a new version. They say it's the alter ego but I actually think the more and more time I spend in this space, I think Kat is the alter ego and I am becoming the West African, the ruler, the monster, that's not scared of anything that can show up without shoes on. I think that's really fun, and a terrifying place to be.”

Toro Gato has embraced her tribal ancestors and says that the name is the duality between personas.

“Toro Gato shows the light and the dark sides, so you know when you get really really angry and you're scared of that monster and you don't want to let that side out? Like, this is that version of that,” she said. “Gato is maybe the peaceful side, and both sides can exist. It's showcasing the subconscious mind and the conscious mind.”

“SWIM” is available now and the upcoming visual EP, TORO GATO: PART I will drop Sept. 10 and will be available as an NFT exclusively through YellowHeart.