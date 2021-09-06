Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

Cardi B gave new meaning to the idea of Labor Day. The award-winning rapper along with husband Offset, just welcomed their second child into the world.
The couple made the announcement introducing their newborn baby boy via Instagram on Monday (September 6). In the post, Cardi and Offset are pictured in what looks to be a delivery room in a hospital with Cardi covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket holding their newest bundle of joy.
The “WAP” singer captioned the post "9/4/21💙," indicating the child was actually born on Saturday.
In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple expressed their excitement over their newest family expansion.
"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," they said. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
The name of the child hasn’t been revealed publicly, but one can only assume it will start with the letter, "K."
Cardi B and Offset are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a father to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.
Cardi B first revealed she was pregnant while performing with Offset and the rest of Migos at the BET Awards in June.
Congrats to the parents on their newborn baby boy! We can’t wait to learn more about him.
(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
