Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

Cardi B gave new meaning to the idea of Labor Day. The award-winning rapper along with husband Offset, just welcomed their second child into the world.

The couple made the announcement introducing their newborn baby boy via Instagram on Monday (September 6). In the post, Cardi and Offset are pictured in what looks to be a delivery room in a hospital with Cardi covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket holding their newest bundle of joy.

The “WAP” singer captioned the post "9/4/21💙," indicating the child was actually born on Saturday.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple expressed their excitement over their newest family expansion.

