Zendaya ‘British Vogue’: Opens Up About Mental Health And Going To Therapy

During a recent interview with British Vogue, actress Zendaya spoke about her experiences with prioritizing her mental health and going to therapy.
“Of course I go to therapy,” the Euphoria star said, who is appearing on the cover of the October issue of the U.K. publication, which hits newsstands on Friday (Sept. 11). “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”
The 25-year-old actress added, “There’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”
The Emmy award-winning artist says that the strict quarantine mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic affected her mental health, which prompted her to seek therapy.
She explained that the pandemic did give her a “first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the f**k is going on? What is this dark cloud that’s hovering over me and I don’t know how to get rid of it, you know?”
Currently in Europe for both the Venice Film Festival and the Paris premiere of her upcoming film Dune, the actress has wowed carpets with stunning looks.
Dune premieres in theaters on Oct. 22. Zendaya will also star in Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17.
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
