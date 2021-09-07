Zendaya ‘British Vogue’: Opens Up About Mental Health And Going To Therapy

During a recent interview with British Vogue, actress Zendaya spoke about her experiences with prioritizing her mental health and going to therapy.

“Of course I go to therapy,” the Euphoria star said, who is appearing on the cover of the October issue of the U.K. publication, which hits newsstands on Friday (Sept. 11). “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

The 25-year-old actress added, “There’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”