L.A. Comedy Club Honors Late Comedian Fuquan Johnson

Late comedian Fuquan "Fu" Johnson was honored at the Ha Ha Comedy Club in North Hollywood on Wednesday night (Sept. 15).

Johnson and another comedian Enrico Colangeli were two of three people who died in early September after a suspected accidental group fentanyl overdose, BET previously reported.

"I respected these guys so much," club owner Jack Assadourian Jr. told the crowd, according to PEOPLE.

Those in the audience included comedian and actor Marlon Wayans and his sister Cara.

"They left their homes in Boston and New Jersey to chase their dream. They had no family here but they made family. We're here right now. We're their family. Both of them, I know their dark secrets and I know their good secrets. They were such good people. They were always there for you," Assadourian continued.

Cara also spoke at the event and mentioned that she looked at Johnson like a brother.

“Fu was really special to me, as he was to everyone else,” she said. “I don't really have funny stories. I have stories of him showing up for me in ways that only a brother would. I called him often to move things for me or put things together for me. He would ask me for advice about girls. He would always call me and FaceTime me with different women he was dating. I guess he wanted me to meet them,” she said according to PEOPLE.

“I'm just going to miss him a lot,” she added. “It really hurts that he's never going to meet my son. It's really tragic what happened.”

On Sept. 3, comedian Fuquan Johnson died at a party in Venice, Calif., after suffering what is believed to be a drug overdose. Comedian Kate Quigley, who also overdosed but survived, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Natalie Williamson was another victim of the fatal overdose, Deadline reports.

TMZ reports medical examiners are still determining exactly what killed the three victims. Sources tell TMZ that all four attendees ingested fentanyl-laced cocaine. Fentanyl, which is a controlled substance, is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.