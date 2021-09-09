Two Victims Identified From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From An Overdose

On Sept. 3, comedian Fuquan Johnson died at a party in Venice, Calif., after suffering what is believed to be a drug overdose. Comedian Kate Quigley, who also overdosed but survived, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police have identified two other people who died at the same party.



According to Deadline, fellow comedians Ricky Angeli, 48, and Natalie Williamson, 33, were the other victims.

TMZ reports medical examiners are still determining exactly what killed the three victims. Sources tell TMZ that all four attendees ingested fentanyl-laced cocaine. Fentanyl,which is a controlled substance, is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine.

RELATED: Missouri Teen Football Player Killed In Student Housing Elevator Accident

The Sun reports the LAPD is still investigating who brought the laced drugs to the party, and how the drugs were passed around.

Quigley’s mother, Fran Wyles, wrote in a Facebook post, “Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will recover (tho it won’t be quick).”

