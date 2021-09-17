Naomi Campbell To Take Lead Role In Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Former Charity

Model and activist Naomi Campbell will lead one of the charities that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once led before stepping down from their royal roles.
According to PEOPLE, Campbell was named a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee year. The organization was first formed in 2018 to invest in young leaders and entrepreneurs who impact their communities across the Commonwealth of 54 nations.
“I always grew up hearing about the Commonwealth… It is my privilege to accept this role,” Campbell said on Thursday (Sept. 16). “At this time, when some of the countries are drifting apart, isolation feels like the order of the day. Anything that brings us together and binds us as people is a good thing and that’s what #QCT is about.”
Queen Elizabeth first appointed Prince Harry as president and former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle as the vice president, when they tied the knot. But when they stepped away from their royal duties, they were required to give up their roles at the trust.
“They enabled us to make fast progress and have helped us to take the organisation to readiness for its next phase,” the organization wrote following Harry and Meghan’s departure. “We are glad they remain in our circle of supporters.”
