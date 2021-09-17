Naomi Campbell To Take Lead Role In Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Former Charity

Model and activist Naomi Campbell will lead one of the charities that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once led before stepping down from their royal roles.

According to PEOPLE, Campbell was named a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee year. The organization was first formed in 2018 to invest in young leaders and entrepreneurs who impact their communities across the Commonwealth of 54 nations.

“I always grew up hearing about the Commonwealth… It is my privilege to accept this role,” Campbell said on Thursday (Sept. 16). “At this time, when some of the countries are drifting apart, isolation feels like the order of the day. Anything that brings us together and binds us as people is a good thing and that’s what #QCT is about.”

