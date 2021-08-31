Naomi Campbell Says She Sacrificed ‘Finding That Soulmate’ For Her Career

Naomi Campbell, who has been slaying runways since she was 16, just shared with the world a piece of her personal life that the world’s most famous supermodel had been keeping to herself.

In an interview with The Cut, the 51-year-old was asked what she sacrificed for her epic career. Campbell replied thoughtfully, “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you. It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

RELATED: Naomi Campbell’s Hazmat Suit Will Live In A Museum

While she is believed to be single, Campbell revealed in May of this year that she became a mother.

On May 18, she broke the news on Instagram by posting a photo of her new baby’s feet. She offered no other details on the addition to her family but captioned the photo with, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

See below: