Drake Is No. 1 For The Second Week In A Row

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy dropped on Sept. 3 and quickly became the most-streamed LP on Apple Music in a single day this year. Now, it’s rocking it’s second week at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

According to Billboard, the album moved 613,000 units in its first week, the biggest foro 2021 and the second week Certified Lover Boy earned 236,000 album units, which still landed him at no. 1.

The success of Certified Lover Boy was immediate. Less than 12 hours logged after the project was released, the album broke a streaming record.

The 34-year-old is also the most-streamed artist on Apple Music in 24 hours in 2021.

Drizzy’s latest album features Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, and more throughout 21 songs.